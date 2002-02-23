OCU Central Council Election Held

TEHRAN -- The Office for Consolidation of Unity (OCU) held an election to select the central core and alternative members of its central council on Feb. 21 and 22.

At a previous session held at the University of Gilan, Tabatabai and Jaberi were elected to the OCU Central Council.

In the latest session, Seyed Mohammed Ahmadi from Shahid Beheshti University, Mohammad Hadi Panahi from the Tehran University School of Medical Sciences, Qasem Havaje from the University of Shiraz, Ahmad Alamshahi from the University of Gilan, and Seyed Mehdi Manouchehri from Ferdowsi University School of Medical Sciences were elected to the OCU Central Council.

Reza Amiri from the University of Sistan and Baluchestan, Mehdi Nasiri from the Iran University of Science and Industry, and Arash Pour Nea'mat from the University of Shiraz School of Medical Sciences were elected alternate members of the OCU Central Council.

Students from universities in Qazvin, Ahwaz, Sistan-Baluchestan, Gilan, Ardebil, Shahrood, Zabol, Mashhad, Babol, Qom, Mazandran, Tabriz, Golestan, Shiraz, Kashan, Kerman, Kermanshah, Ilam, Yasuj, Kurdestan, and Hormozgan took part in the election.