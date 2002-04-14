Northern Iranian City, Jolted by Two Temblors

SARI, Mazandaran Prov. -- Two successive earthquakes measuring 2.9 and 2.7 degrees on the open-ended Richter scale hit this northern province at 05:33 and 06:37 hours local time (01:03 and 02:07 GMT), respectively, on Sunday.

The Seismological Base of Mazandaran Province registered the epicenter of the first quake in an area southwest of the city of Nour and of the second at 12 KM northwest of the city of Neka, in Tameshk-Kouti region.

Meanwhile, another tremor with the intensity of 3.4 degrees shook the provincial city of Amol Saturday afternoon.

Mazandaran Province was hit by eight earthquakes in the past week.

Iran lies on some of the world's seismic fault lines and is often hit by mild tremors, IRNA reported.