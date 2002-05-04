Negotiations and Compromise With United States Equal to Abandoning Islam: Assembly of Experts Member

TEHRAN - A member of the Assembly of Experts said that according to the ideology of Imam Hussein (AS), negotiations and compromise with the U.S. criminals would be a humiliation for Muslims and an abandonment of Islam.

Ayatollah Morteza Moqtadaee said on Friday night in the Ayatollah Mir Seyed Ali Yasrebi Seminary in Kashan that the Year of Hussein's (AS) Dignity and Honor means the year of resistance against the enemies of Islam, especially the United States.

He added that the United States is the main cause for the oppression and massacre of Palestinian men, women and children today.

Moqtadaee underlined that studying the ideology of Imam Hussein (AS) teaches people bravery and sacrifice in the way of God.

He concluded by saying that the publications, which mock the mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussein (AS), are not aware of the fact that weeping for Imam Hussein (AS) is a sign of faith.

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