Iranian Boxer Wins Asian Bout

KUALA LUMPUR -- Iranian pugilist, Rouhollah Hosseini, managed to win Sunday a bout of Asian Boxing Championships underway in Seremban, southwestern Malaysia.

In 91kg category, Hosseini outboxed his Korean opponent but his teammates, Homayoun Amiri, Morteza Sepahvand and Reza Qassemi, lost in 75-, 63.5- and 67kg classes respectively.

Earlier, 60kg boxer of Iran, Mohammad Asheri, had knocked out his opponent from Hong Kong in the first round and Sepahvand had defeated a pugilist from Laos in the third round.

On Friday, Iranian contestant Akbar Ahadi beat his Chinese rival 8-2 in the 54kg bout and Qassemi overcame another boxer of China in the 67kg category.

In other classes, Morteza Ya'qoubloo representing the country in 57kg lost to Chinese boxer 8-7 and the Kazakh participant, Osmanov, won the 71kg bout against Iranian Hossein Shirazi.

Iran has representatives in 11 weight categories, reported IRNA.

National boxers of Malaysia, Iran, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, South Korea, North Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Cambodia, Macao, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Syria, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are competing in the Asian event that runs through June 26.