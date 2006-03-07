Persian Gulf Airport to be commissioned today

TEHRAN — Persian Gulf Airport, in southern Assaluyeh is to be commissioned today, Reza Jafarzadeh, an official in Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) said on Tuesday.

The airport is to be officially commissioned with entering the first flight from Mahan Aviation Company, he added.

Pars Special Economic Zone Organization is the owner of the newly commissioned airport, he noted.

Having a band as long as 4000 meters, Persian Gulf Airport can receive the very large airplanes, he stated.

Jafarzadeh also explained that Mahan Company will carry out one flight per day (to and from this airport). The company would increase number of flights if welcomed by the passengers.