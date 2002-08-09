Seminar on Nezami Ganjavi to Be Held in Uzbekistan

TEHRAN - A seminar on Nezami Ganjavi entitled Pir Ganje is to be held on September 16 in Tashkent. Iranian and Uzbek orientalists and literary figures are scheduled to attend.

The Iranian Cultural Attache in Uzbekistan, Ebrahim Khodayar, said that six orientalists from the two countries will present their research papers.

The fifth century A.H. scientist, poet and man of letters Hakim Nezami Ganjavi is respected by both the Uzbek and Iranian people. Most of the national and mythical heroes of Uzbekistan are mentioned in his verse stories.