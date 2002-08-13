Aged Textile Industry a Heavy Blow on Cotton Cultivation

TEHRAN -- The deputy of Planning, Administrative, and Financial Department of Golestan Governor General's Office stated that country's aged textile industry has inflicted bad impacts on the cotton plantation.

Ya'mour Qolizadeh added that the farmers who plant cotton are now compensating for the old and worn-out textile industry of the country.

According to him, lands under cotton cultivation have decreased from 136 thousand to 26 thousand hectares in the recent years.

He stressed that the international decrease of cotton prices and depriving farmers from the needed facilities, are the other reasons behind the shortage of cotton cultivation.

The farmers are now wrestling with different problems as they were provided with oil seeds belatedly, said the official. Referring to the complicated situation of Golestan's industry sector, he said that the province had enjoyed 0.26 percent banking facilities before it separated from Mazandaran Province adding that "due to the attention of President Khatami's administration, the figure has reached 5.3 percent."

According to Qolizadeh, the province has 337 units out of which 137 have become operational within the past five years.