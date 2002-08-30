Minister Terms as "Unfair" Those Showing Khatami Administration Inept

ASHHAD, Khorassan Prov -- Minister of Roads and Transportation Ahmad Khorram said on Friday those who are trying to portray as inept the Khatami administration "are not just and fair".

Speaking in a meeting in Mashhad, capital of Khorassan Province, Khorram blamed some who are after disappointing the public and creating division between the people and the officials, IRNA said.

He described the Khatami government as one of the most successful governments as for the political, cultural and economic areas.

Commenting on the issue of the foreign investment, he said amending the tax laws, creating the rural and city councils would be very effective.

He referred to the gas, oil and energy projects initiated or inked over the past few years and praised the government for its good performance in the energy and petrochemical sector.

He said some periodicals are causing and spreading disappointment in the society while adding that this would not help solve the problems.

He however said that a constructive and realistic criticism of officials' performance would contribute to the better performance of the government managers and officials.

The situation would have been better had some attempted to remove the barriers rather than create obstacles in the way of the government.

Efforts should contribute to present a calm and peaceful image of the country to the international community, he noted.

He commented on the foreign investment and said the investment would increase owing to Iran's upgraded image and standing on the international scene and this would lead to reigniting of the national economy.

He took a sharp swipe at the policies of those claiming that there is a deep divide between officials and people.

The ministerial remarks followed statements by government spokesman abdollah ramezanzadeh who publicly scolded some people for trying to show khatami government inefficient.