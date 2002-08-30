Women's Security in Work Places

Although, women occupational insecurity is not a new phenomenon there is not as yet a good definition for security of employed women, and in some cases they face unique problems and dangers.

The famous Russian author, Fyodor Dostoyevsky, in most of his works depicts women who show devotion and self-sacrifice excessively and work hard, and some who wish to safeguard their honor are forced to -- because of poverty -- submit themselves to cruel men who have no concept of being a man of honor.

He writes about a woman's personality in "The Idiot"(one of his great novels), "I hope that in the future such women are appreciated and are seen as priceless, delicate, and emotional creatures whom never will be seen as an object." Little did he know that in today's society there is an even more despicable and merciless look at women than during his life.

Today, in our society some women and girls face a special social problem called insecurity in occupational places. It means that if our women want to be independent and decide to work, in some situations and places they feel insecure, and as a result accept and tolerate their employer's desires and expectations, or in other situations they just succumb to the pressures of poverty. Mohammed Sharif, a lawyer and lecturer at Allameh Tabatabaei University says, "Women's security aren't described well in our society."

"Our women are victims of economic problems and abnormalities. And because women's security does not occupy a special place in our security system women must face this problem on their own, and most of the time they are losers in this fight," He explained.

"Our culture considers women driving a normal act, while this is considered unusual in Saudi Arabia or Afghanistan. They are not even issued identification cards in these countries.

Fortunately, we do not have to deal with such crude problems in our society but based on our culture and religion we should defend, protect, and support our women," Sharif explained. Pouran Derakhshandeh, a film director says, "If our women are strong and powerful, they won't be vulnerable. Most of the time, our women are over-protected, thus they think they should always rely on someone for support." Referring to some cultural facts she added, "Some of our traditions and customs are very nice but others mix things up and have roots in superstitions. Then we should revise our culture and begin this effort from our family, or the woman who is a mother, sister, or wife to us."

At first, she will learn to know her identity as a human being and will know where her place in the world is, and what her role and duty in a constructive relationship are. And when she finds answers to these questions, she will know her exact place and will learn what to do to achieve her goals. She will also learn how to see, feel and love correctly.

Then she can transfer all of these to her children. She can teach her children to rely on themselves and try to achieve their full potential without the help of a supporter, and say no to all irrational and illogical expectations. She says, "Since our traditions and customs are deeply rooted, and because we are in the period of modernism we should arm ourselves and be fully informed in order to construct a culturally healthy society."

"Making occupations and women self-actualize are the two main factors in preventing women problems and we should provide all means necessary for our women's participation, specially our housewives, and they should feel secure and independent financially. No development is possible without women's presence and we should take advantage of the benefits of women's social cooperation," She added.

"Women play important roles in families and in the development of a society and are very active in non-governmental organizations and voluntary groups and institutions where they are more effective than men in matters related to development," She said.