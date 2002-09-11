TEHRAN -- The Isfahan Petrochemical Company (IPC) has implemented a project to replace humective gas used in refrigerant systems after preliminary studies were carried out by the Research and Development Unit of the Isfahan Scientific Research Park.

The formerly used humective gases contain chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which have been shown to break down the ozone layer of the upper atmosphere. IPC has therefore voluntarily spent a considerable amount of time and money to substitute the harmful gases with more environmentally friendly agents.