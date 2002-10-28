Australia Warns Citizens of Russian Travel Danger

CANBERRA -- Australia warned its citizens on Monday to exercise "extreme caution" when traveling in Russia, saying threats against Australians were high following a hostage taking by Chechen guerrillas in Moscow.

"Threats against Australians and Australian interests in the Russian Federation are high, given possible terrorist action," the Foreign Ministry said on its Website.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Russian government had warned of the probability of more actions by Chechen separatists after the attack on a Moscow theater that ended on Saturday when Russian troops gassed and stormed the building.

"Australians ... should exercise extreme caution and maintain a high level of personal security awareness particularly in commercial and public areas such as clubs, restaurants, bars, schools, places of worship, outdoor recreation events or tourist areas," it said.

The department said Australians should defer all travel to the north Caucasus region of Russia, including Chechnya.

The Australian government was criticized for not warning citizens of the possibility of attack on the Indonesian resort island of Bali prior to a bombing on October 12 that killed more than 180 people, including about 90 Australians.