Hamedan Top Judge Says Aghajari's Lawyer Appealed Sentence

TEHRAN -- Head of the Hamedan Justice Department Zekrollah Ahmadi Monday said the defense lawyer of academic Hashem Aghajari has appealed the death sentence against his client.

Ahmadi said Saleh Nikbakht appeared at the Branch 14 of Hamedan Court on Monday, the last day of the related deadline, and had submitted an appeal to the judge investigating the case. He further stressed that the case will be referred to Tehran "at the soonest." Ahmadi's remarks follow press reports earlier in the day that Aghajari's lawyer has filed an appeal on behalf of his client "to prevent any pretext."

Academic Hashem Aghajari was sentenced to death by a court in the western Iranian city of Hamedan on November 6 for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The death sentence drew sharp angry criticism in Iran, with students staging several days of rally to call on the Judiciary to suspend the ruling.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei accordingly ordered the Judiciary to review the case, IRNA reported.

However, Aghajari, in an open challenge to the Judiciary, had so far refused to appeal.

Chief Prosecutor Ayatollah Abdonnabi Namazi last Tuesday cautioned that if Aghajari does not appeal his sentence after the 20-day deadline is over, his court verdict will be final.