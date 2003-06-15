Iran, Oman Review Expansion of Cooperation in Oil, Gas Sectors

DUBAI -- Iran's Ambassador to Muscat Mohammad Javad Assayesh conferred on Sunday with Omani Minister of Petroleum and Gas Muhammad Bin Hamad bin Saif ar-Rumhi on expansion of mutual cooperation in oil and gas sectors.

According to Iran's embassy in Muscat, at the meeting, the two sides discussed expansion of cooperation between Iranian companies and Omani petroleum and gas ministry, IRNA reported.

The capability and potentiality of the Iranian companies involved in excavation, the two sides discussed exploitation and drilling of oil wells.

Oman has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with a Spanish company on export of four million tons of natural gas for a six-year period.