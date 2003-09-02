Iranian Artist Wins Australia Waterhouse Art Competition

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- The painting of Iranian artist Abbas Mehran dubbed “On Guard” won first award of the Waterhouse Natural History Art Competition.

Mehran who is residing in Australia, has created unique paintings which portray his experience of Iranian culture.

The traditional motifs of Iranian carpets, paintings and illustrations mingled with his own understanding of the nature narrating the feeling of respect, glory of life, environment and differences of cultures among human beings are clearly detectable in his works.

Sponsored by the South Australia Museum, the competition was held in Adelaide, South Australia on August 9-25, 2003.

Mehran is expected to travel to Iran to do research works on teahouse painting. IS