China's COSL to cooperate with Iran’s NDC

HONG KONG (MarketWatch) – Beijing-based China Oilfield Services Ltd has signed a $33 million, three-year contract to provide strategic oil exploration and other services to an Iranian petroleum company operating in Kazakhstan.

According to a release posted on its website Tuesday, Hong Kong-listed COSL will work with Iran's North Drilling Company in Block 6 of the Caspian Sea. The area borders the southwestern corner of Kazakhstan in central Asia.

Services provided are to include appointment of senior management, management of an oil rig and training local staff in Iran, according to the release.

"It's a new breakthrough and service model by providing rig management services rather than equipment supply as usual," said Yuan Guangyu, CEO and president of COSL, in the posted statement.

COSL specializes in offshore oil exploration, including drilling, marine support and transportation, and geophysical services.

Analysts said there is no indication COSL has any ownership stake in the project.

COSL is the sister company of CNOOC, China's largest offshore oil company, which tabled the fated $18 billion bid to acquire California-based Unocal in August. Both companies are subsidiaries of state-owned China National Offshore Oil Corporation. CNOOC is the COSL's major client, accounting for about 64% of the company's revenue in 2004.

COSL employs about 5,000 people and has been active in offshore oil exploration projects around the world, including North America and Europe. Last year the company drilled 246 wells, an increase of 2.1% over the previous year. Earlier this month Beijing announced PetroChina had been approved to build a gas pipeline that would carry refined products from Kazakhstan to central China