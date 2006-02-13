Japan calls for further diplomatic efforts on Iran

TOKYO (Agencies) -- Japan began an Asian conference on nonproliferation on Monday by urging further diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis over Iran's nuclear program, Reuters reported.

Japan opened a one-day session of senior-level talks among 14 nations by saying that proliferation of weapons of mass destruction remains one of the most significant security challenges facing the world today.

Katsutoshi Kaneda, senior vice foreign minister, said that when he recently met Iranian Foreign Minister Manuchehr Mottaki in London, he urged Iran to implement the recommendations of the governing board of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN nuclear watchdog.

"I believe it is essential that the international community continue such diplomatic efforts," he said.

Japan is one of Washington's most important allies but it is also a key oil customer for Iran, currently buying some 550,000 barrels a day.

Japan's INPEX Corp. is also planning to develop the southern part of the southern part of the giant Azadegan oil field in southern Iran, an agreement it made despite objections from the U.S. government.

Villepin: Door remains open for discussions on Iran

French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin, on the eve of a visit to Moscow, said the international community was willing to negotiate with Iran on the nuclear crisis if Tehran takes steps to end the standoff, in an interview which was to appear in a Russian newspaper on Monday, AFP reported.

"The door remains open for discussions if Tehran makes the necessary moves," Villepin told the Rossiiskaya Gazeta, the Russian government's official newspaper.

It is necessary "to obtain guarantees that the Iranian nuclear program is strictly peaceful" and also "to maintain the unity of the international community".

"The ball is in Iran's court," said Villepin, who began a two-day official visit to Russia on Monday.

Iran will be one of the key topics in talks between the French prime minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on Tuesday.

Former UK defense minister urges more talks with Iran

Former Defense Minister Peter Kilfoyle is urging the British government to hold more talks with Iran to resolve issues over Tehran's civilian nuclear program, IRNA reported. Kilfoyle said that while recognizing the "delicate situation" in relations with Iran, he was calling for "restraint by the international community in its dealings with the Iranian government with regard to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty."

"Diplomacy is the sensible way to resolve any difficulties with the Iranian government," warned the former defense minister, who strongly opposed the war against Iraq. In the petition, which was also supported by former Conservative foreign office minister Douglas Hogg, he said that he was urging "further dialogue between Iran and the international community under the auspices of the United Nations."