Police detain 250 teachers in Nepal over curfew

KATHMANDU (AFP) -- Security forces Wednesday detained at least 250 protesting teachers for defying curfew orders in a popular tourist town in western Nepal, a witness said.

Police confirmed that there had been arrests but declined to give numbers.

Nepal has been wracked by two weeks of anti-royal protests that have seen six demonstrators killed and hundreds detained.

"Various professional organizations and parties took out rallies defying curfew orders (from) early Wednesday morning and at least 250 college lecturers and teachers have been rounded up by police," said journalist Dinesh Regmi in Pokhara.

The Himalayan gateway town 200 kilometers (120 miles) west of the capital has seen repeated major protests as part of the pro-democracy movement.

Pokhara authorities announced a shoot-on-sight curfew after thousands protested and dozens were injured during clashes on Tuesday. But hundreds more came out on the streets Wednesday, witnesses said.

King Gyanendra was facing increased pressure with the arrival of two Indian envoys sent to relay India's deep concern at the current crisis.