Iran’s Red Crescent offers assistance to victims of Karbala blast

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- Iran's Red Crescent Society has announced it is prepared to provide assistance to the victims of Saturday's devastating bombing in Karbala.

A car bomb explosion near the holy shrine of Imam Hussein in Karbala Saturday left at least 37 people dead and another 150 wounded.

The public relations office of Iran's Red Crescent Society (IRCS) released a statement saying the organization is prepared to dispatch a team of medical doctors and necessary equipment to Iraq to help treat the injured.

The IRCS has reportedly contacted other relief organizations to express its commitment to offer aid to the victims of the Karbala attack, including the International Federation of the Red Cross, other Red Crescent Societies and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

At least 16 children were among the dead in the latest suicide attack following a U.S.-led security crackdown across the embattled Iraqi capital.