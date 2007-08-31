ElBaradei report refutes U.S. accusations: AEOI official

TEHRAN - The report of IAEA Director General Mohamed ElBaradei on Iran’s nuclear activities proved that the United States’ accusations against Iran are false, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Deputy Director Mohammad Saeidi said here on Thursday.

One of the most serious ambiguities about Iran’s nuclear activities, i.e. its experiments with plutonium, has been cleared up by the report, Saeidi told the Mehr News Agency.In an internal report referred to the Board of Governors, ElBaradei said on Thursday that Iran has cooperated with IAEA inspectors to settle the outstanding issues in its nuclear program and pointed out that the agreement on an action plan, reached by Tehran and the IAEA on August 21, was “a significant step forward.”In his report, ElBaradei said the agency has concluded that Iran's statements concerning plutonium experiments are consistent with the agency's findings with respect to the dates and quantities and types of material involved in the experiments.ElBaradei’s report confirmed that Iran’s nuclear activities are peaceful and refute the accusations of the United States, Saeidi stated.“We appreciate the IAEA for its professional approach toward this issue,” he added.The remaining issues between Iran and the agency will be resolved in a manner acceptable to all sides by pursuing a reasonable path with a logical timetable, he noted.Iran’s ambassador to the IAEA, Ali-Asghar Soltanieh, said that ElBaradei’s report on Iran’s nuclear activities will prevent any political action by the UN Security Council.“Any measures by the United Nations Security Council against Iran will negatively influence the cooperation that has started in recent weeks” between Iran and the IAEA, Soltanieh told MNA.The Iranian nuclear issue will also be on the agenda of the upcoming conference of the IAEA’s 35-nation Board of Governors and its general conference from September 10 to 21