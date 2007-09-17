HIV-infected mother sues government over tainted blood

LIMA (AFP) - A Peruvian mother of three children announced she was suing the Peruvian government after being infected with HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, at a state-run hospital.

Judith Rivera, 44, is one of four people -- including an 11 month-old infant -- who may have been infected through HIV-tainted blood administered at the Daniel Carrion hospital in April.""I will not be dissuaded from this lawsuit for indemnity for life from the state, to which I am entitled,"" she told reporters.Her case unleashed a scandal, which prompted Health Minister Carlos Vallejos to declare an emergency at all blood banks until an inspection can be completed.This is not the first time patients have been infected at state facilities: in 2004, five newborns were infected with HIV at Lima's maternity hospital. And some 30 persons were recently shown to have been infected with hepatitis C at a state-run dialysis center.Vice Minister of Health Jose Calderon denied any negligence on behalf of the hospital, saying that the blood had probably been donated by a person carrying HIV before it had caused any symptoms -- the same explanation officials gave in 2004.Calderon said Rivera would be eligible for life-long medical care gratis.Rivera also received 28 bags of adult diapers for incontinence -- caused during the same operation in which she was infected, when her bladder was perforated during the hysterectomy.""These diapers show a lack of respect,"" Rivera said. ""They made a commitment to give me medicine, but I need to support my three children,"" said Rivera, who lives in a humble neighborhood on the northern outskirts of Lima.""Now I'm going to have to spend money that I don't have on a lawsuit, but I'm going to fight for that compensation,"" she said.The HIV and hepatitis C scare are black marks on Peru's public health services, already overwhelmed by a powerful August 15 earthquake that killed 519 and left some 200,000 people homeless.Health authorities on Thursday placed Peru's 240 blood banks under close scrutiny.""All the blood banks in Peru will undergo a more exhaustive evaluation than the one we have been carrying out since the start of the year, which allowed us to close 30 centers,"" Vallejos said.The scare unleashed widespread panic. Vallejos had to issue a special appeal to the public to trust the country's public health services.Meanwhile Congressman Daniel Robles said that next week legislators would form a work group investigate how the HIV-tainted blood got into the blood supply.