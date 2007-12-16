Kiarostami’s “Taste of Cherry” to be screened at FMI

TEHRAN -- Abbas Kiarostami’s film “Taste of Cherry” will be screened at the Film Museum of Iran (FMI) on December 19.

After the screening the film will be reviewed. The event will be attended by United States-based Iranian psychoanalyst Gohar Homayunpur.------All-female bands to perform at Fajr fest in DecemberTEHRAN -- Several all-female bands will perform concerts from December 21 to 27 at Vahdat Hall during the 23rd International Fajr Music Festival.The groups Parirokh, Avaz-e Melal, Kor-e Dokhtaran, Akurd, Orkideh, Oj-e Parvaz, Parishad, and the Fars Women’s Chamber Orchestra will be performing the shows, which will be exclusively for female audiences..