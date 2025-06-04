Iran, Uzbekistan sign MOU on transit co-op expansion

TEHRAN- Iran and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on the expansion of transit cooperation.

The MOU was inked in a ceremony attended by Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh and Uzbek Minister of Transport Ilkhom Rustamovich Makhkamov, as well as Saeed Rasouli, the head of Iran Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Based on this memorandum of understanding, investment opportunities for the Uzbek private sector will be provided for the construction of a dedicated terminal and logistics center on the shores of Shahid Rajaee Port, in south of Iran.

Also, based on this memorandum of understanding, Tehran and Tashkent have agreed to facilitate the acquisition of necessary permits and implementation plans for Uzbek private sector investment in the construction of a dedicated logistics center and terminal.

MA