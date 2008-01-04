TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Minister of Economy and Finance Davud Danesh-Ja'fari here Thursday said that Iran will open oil bourse during the Ten-Day-Dawn ceremonies, marking the 29th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

Danesh-Ja'fari was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a one-day conference on opportunities and challenges of oil, gas, and petrochemical industries of Iran and Iraq.""Ground has been prepared for inauguration of oil bourse. It will start working during the Ten-Day Dawn festivities,"" he said.