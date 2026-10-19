Leader congratulates U23 freestyle wrestling team on world championship

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei in a message congratulated the managers, coaches, wrestlers and the great Iranian nation, especially the country's heroic young generation, on the championship victory of Iran's U23 freestyle wrestling team at the World Championships in the United States.

The full text of the Leader's message is as follows:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful,

The championship of the Islamic Republic of Iran's national under-23 freestyle wrestling team in the World Championships filled the hearts of the great and appreciative Iranian nation with joy and pride. This success, marked by winning 9 medals, like the recent championship of the U23 Greco-Roman wrestling team, is the result of the planning, management and tireless efforts of the country's managers, dedicated coaches, and strong and valiant youth. I congratulate these dear ones, especially the heroic young generation of the homeland and the proud Iranian nation.