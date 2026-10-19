We are counting down the moments to your foolish decisions, Iran warns US and Israel

TEHRAN – Major General Ali Abdollahi, chief of staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, has warned the United States and Israel against any further military miscalculation, saying Iran is prepared to deliver a more devastating response to future acts of aggression.

In remarks addressed to American and Israeli leaders on Sunday, Abdollahi said they had repeatedly tested the resolve of Iran’s leadership, people, officials and armed forces, warning that repeating such a course would be a mistake.

“You have tested the resolve and will of the leadership, the nation, the officials, and the powerful armed forces of Islamic Iran many times, and testing what has already been tested is a mistake,” he said.

“We are counting down the moments to your foolish decisions,” added Abdollahi, who also commands the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s central military command structure.

“In each of the previous wars, you entered battle with the slogan of overthrowing the Islamic Republic, dismembering and destroying Iran; yet today you are the ones being destroyed and overthrown, while a powerful Iran still stands firm,” Abdollahi said.

He argued that Washington and Tel Aviv had significant vulnerabilities, adding that both the American public and Israeli settlers were aware of their “serious and fundamental weaknesses.”

Abdollahi warned that any new miscalculation against Iran would provoke a response more severe than those delivered in previous confrontations.

“The next roar will be much closer, more destructive, and untraceable,” he said.

