Iran, Russia and China stress cooperation at SCO meeting

TEHRAN – Iran, Russia and China have emphasized stronger economic ties and regional cooperation during meetings with Iranian First Vice President Mohammad-Reza Aref on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) gathering in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said expanding trade and economic cooperation with Iran was a priority for Moscow, highlighting the International North-South Transport Corridor’s potential to develop production and logistics networks across Eurasia.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang condemned the US-Israeli war against Iran, describing the attacks as “blatant aggression” during negotiations and without UN Security Council authorization. He also reaffirmed Beijing’s opposition to unilateral US sanctions and support for Iran’s legitimate rights.

Aref arrived in Dushanbe on Monday for the SCO heads of government meeting. Iran’s priorities include trade, transport, logistics, artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and regional cooperation.

