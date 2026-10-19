Pezeshkian calls for stronger Iran-Russia cooperation to advance peace and multilateralism

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for faster implementation of agreements between Tehran and Moscow, citing energy, transport, trade and power generation as priority areas for expanding bilateral cooperation.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Tehran, where the two sides discussed the strategic partnership between the countries, the implementation of existing agreements and developments in the region and beyond.

The president said the two countries could play an effective role in strengthening peace, sustainable security and a multilateral international order by drawing on their shared capabilities and regional and international mechanisms.

The Iranian president welcomed the continued expansion of relations between Tehran and Moscow, stressing the need to deepen bilateral cooperation, strengthen political and diplomatic coordination, and ensure that previously reached agreements translate into practical results.

Referring to his recent meetings and telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pezeshkian said the two leaders had been following up on bilateral understandings, implementation plans and joint projects through ongoing consultations. He expressed hope that his upcoming visit to Moscow would help advance the agreements and produce tangible outcomes in areas of mutual interest.

He also thanked the Russian president, government and people for their support and solidarity during the recent war against Iran, emphasizing the importance of continued mutual support and closer political and diplomatic cooperation in pursuit of the two countries’ shared interests.

Turning agreements into practical projects

Pezeshkian also highlighted understandings reached on the Caspian Sea and trade as a foundation for expanding economic and regional engagement. He said agreements in energy, transport and power generation should move towards implementation through clearly defined operational arrangements, practical mechanisms and specific timelines.

The president’s remarks underscored Tehran’s emphasis on translating the strategic partnership into concrete projects rather than allowing bilateral understandings to remain at the level of political commitments. He said the upcoming visit to Russia would provide an opportunity to pursue this objective.

Energy cooperation, transport links, trade and power generation were identified as key priorities, alongside broader coordination through regional and international organizations. Pezeshkian argued that stronger economic ties between Iran and Russia could serve the interests of both countries while creating wider opportunities for regional cooperation.

Iran calls for a regional approach to peace and security

Pezeshkian also condemned the recent US-Israeli military aggression against Iran, saying the killing of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, military commanders, scientists and schoolchildren, as well as attacks on the country’s infrastructure, had no justification under legal or international standards. He stressed that the attacks took place while Iran was pursuing dialogue and diplomatic engagement.

The president said Iran would not accept a situation in which a country used its military power and instruments of pressure to impose its will on other nations. Tehran, he said, sought an international order founded on mutual respect, the rights of nations, constructive cooperation and multilateralism. He added that Iran and Russia shared common ground on these principles.

Pezeshkian also stressed that Iran had no fundamental disagreements with countries in the region, pointing to the historical, cultural and religious ties linking Iran with its neighbors and other Muslim nations. He said Tehran remained committed to developing relations through dialogue, fraternity and mutual cooperation, and was ready to address existing challenges through understanding and regional mechanisms.

He said US intervention and divisive policies have contributed to tensions in the region. The president also criticized the presence of US military bases in regional countries, arguing that they had brought greater tension, division and insecurity rather than lasting stability.

Pezeshkian said sustainable regional security should be based on mutual trust, the participation of regional countries and respect for the legitimate interests of all parties. Iran, he added, welcomed joint initiatives with neighboring states in peace and security, economic development, cultural and scientific cooperation, and people-to-people exchanges.

His remarks placed regional diplomacy and cooperation among neighboring countries at the center of Tehran’s approach to security, rather than reliance on external military deployments.

Multilateral institutions as platforms for cooperation

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian said developments in the international system had made it increasingly necessary to move beyond unilateral approaches and strengthen inclusive mechanisms for cooperation. Iran, he stressed, was determined to play an active role in building a fairer multilateral order based on mutual respect.

He pointed to Russia, China and other members of the BRICS group, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) as having considerable potential to expand economic, political and security cooperation and strengthen the role of multilateral institutions in international affairs.

The president called for making fuller use of these platforms to expand economic engagement, facilitate trade, develop transport and transit infrastructure, and deepen regional cooperation. He said closer Iran-Russia relations, combined with the effective implementation of bilateral agreements and the use of regional and international mechanisms, could advance shared interests and strengthen cooperation at both regional and global levels.

Lavrov reaffirms Moscow’s commitment to the partnership

Lavrov, for his part, briefed Pezeshkian on his meetings with senior Iranian officials and said the discussions had covered political, economic, commercial and cultural ties. He reaffirmed Moscow’s intention to expand cooperation in oil and gas, energy, transport, communications, media, culture, science and higher education.

The Russian foreign minister also emphasized the alignment of Iranian and Russian views on international issues and the importance of continued diplomatic consultations to promote peace and security. Referring to agreements concerning the Caspian Sea, he called for closer coordination to protect the two countries’ interests and strengthen regional cooperation.

Araghchi calls talks with Lavrov ‘intensive’ and ‘productive’

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Lavrov, describing the discussions as “intensive” and “productive”. The two diplomats reviewed bilateral relations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, as well as developments in the Persian Gulf, the Caucasus, Ukraine and West Asia.

Araghchi said Tehran and Moscow agreed that regional disputes required political solutions rather than military action. They also discussed Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen, security in the Strait of Hormuz and recent incidents involving commercial vessels and port infrastructure in the Caspian Sea.

Both sides reaffirmed their opposition to unilateralism and their commitment to multilateral cooperation through international institutions, including BRICS and the SCO. Lavrov reiterated Russia’s commitment to its agreements with Iran, citing humanitarian assistance and the gradual return of Russian specialists to the Bushehr nuclear power plant. He also said Moscow intended to continue implementing its economic and investment commitments to Tehran.

Lavrov expressed hope that Pezeshkian would visit Russia in the coming days to attend a summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Moscow, providing another opportunity to advance bilateral cooperation.