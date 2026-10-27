Araghchi holds separate calls with Egyptian, Jordanian and Turkmen counterparts

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held separate telephone conversations with his Egyptian, Jordanian and Turkmen counterparts to discuss bilateral relations, regional developments and diplomatic efforts to promote stability and security.

In a call with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Tuesday, the two diplomats exchanged views on bilateral relations, the latest regional developments and other issues of mutual interest. They also stressed the importance of continuing political and diplomatic consultations to safeguard regional stability.

Araghchi also spoke by telephone on Tuesday with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. The two sides discussed bilateral ties, recent developments across the region and matters of mutual interest.

In a separate conversation on Monday, Araghchi and Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov reviewed key regional issues and the latest international developments. They emphasized the importance of continued diplomatic consultations and political efforts to ease tensions and establish lasting stability and security in the region.