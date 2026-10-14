Aoun and Araghchi discussed latest regional developments 

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a series of telephone consultations with regional counterparts, including the foreign ministers of Turkey and Oman, to discuss developments in Yemen and ways to promote regional peace and stability.

In a separate telephone conversation, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Araghchi also underscored the importance of diplomatic solutions as the most effective means of ending conflicts in the region.

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, Aoun and Araghchi discussed the latest regional developments and agreed on the need to prioritize diplomacy in resolving regional disputes.

Araghchi’s consultations with his Turkish and Omani counterparts focused specifically on the situation in Yemen, as well as approaches to easing tensions and strengthening regional security.

During his call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the two diplomats exchanged views on the latest regional developments, the situation in Yemen and efforts to reduce tensions and reinforce regional stability.

In a separate conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Araghchi reviewed developments in Yemen and discussed ways to advance peace and stability across the region.

The discussions with Fidan and Al Busaidi formed part of Tehran’s ongoing diplomatic consultations with regional countries to address tensions and encourage peaceful solutions to regional challenges.

Over the preceding two days, Araghchi had also held separate telephone conversations with his Egyptian, Iraqi and Saudi counterparts on developments in Yemen, alongside his discussions with the Turkish and Omani foreign ministers.

