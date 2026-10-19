Araghchi warns Netanyahu against another war, says Iran has ‘Unfinished Business’

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against launching another war against Iran, saying the country emerged stronger from the previous confrontation and has “unfinished business” with Israel.

“Last time you wanted to ‘finish the job’, Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too,” Araghchi wrote on X on Sunday in response to Netanyahu’s anti-Iran rhetoric.

The Iranian foreign minister also accused Netanyahu of pushing Washington toward another war to avoid facing legal consequences, regardless of the potential costs to Israel and the United States.

“Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel—let alone POTUS,” Araghchi wrote.

Araghchi rebukes Macron over unrest in France

In a separate post on Monday, Araghchi sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for linking the unrest sweeping France to the US-led war against Iran. He argued that Macron could not shift responsibility for France’s domestic crisis onto a conflict his government had supported.

“Too late to blame the war his ilk helped cause. The French people demand wholesale change, including freedom of assembly,” Araghchi wrote on X.

“Mr. Macron made his bed when he assured POTUS that he welcomes atrocities against Iranians,” he added, urging the French president to “listen to the future of France.”

Araghchi also shared an earlier video of Macron expressing support for US President Donald Trump’s war against Iran, which Tehran has condemned as illegal and illegitimate.

France witnessed some of its worst violence in years on Saturday, as protests that began over education and schooling conditions expanded to encompass the rising cost of living and other domestic grievances.

Macron condemned the rioting and looting, describing the violent protesters as people seeking to “bring down the republic” and warning that they would “pay for their crimes.”

Araghchi’s response challenged Macron’s attempt to link the unrest to the war, arguing that the French public was demanding fundamental change, including the right to freedom of assembly.