Sales fall at WH Smith but chief gets payout

Shareholders in WH Smith gave the go-ahead for a new multimillion-pound pay deal for the chief executive, Kate Swann, as the news and books chain unveiled lackluster Christmas sales and a £90m return of cash to shareholders.

It will hand back £60m as a special dividend, with the balance used to fund a share buyback program this year. The payout is equal to 33p a share.In a trading update released ahead of yesterday's annual shareholders' meeting the group - which has 850 outlets on high streets and at railway stations and airports - said like-for-like sales in the 21 weeks to January 26 were down 2%. The outlets at travel terminals once again outperformed high-street branches, which were down 3%, with the travel division up 1%.Russell Brand's My Booky Wook and Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond's autobiography On the Edge were top Christmas sellers, along with Jamie Oliver and Nigella Lawson cookbooks.Shareholders approved a new pay plan for Swann and her senior team. She has just collected a £4m payout as part of a three-year incentive plan, which paid a total of £20m to 30 senior managers. The new three-year scheme could generate another £4m, on top of Swann's £500,000-a-year salary and annual bonus.Analysts at Dresdner Kleinwort said the maximum payout under the new scheme required 15% growth in earnings per share (EPS) for the next three years and ""even allowing for EPS-enhancing cash returns these targets are aggressive"". The brokers suggested that meant further cost-cutting because a rise in sales was unlikely.Swann joined WH Smith, which has been battered by the supermarkets and online retailers, in 2003 and has focused on cutting costs and boosting margins - by pulling out of products that offer little or no profit - rather than boosting sales.Last year group profits rose 29% to a better-than-expected £66m, despite falling sales. Yesterday Swann said: ""We continued our strategy to rebalance the mix of our business towards our core categories and increased our gross margins as a result.""Swann said she was cautious about the outlook for high-street spending but that WH Smith should be insulated from the worst as its average spend per customer was less than £5.David Jeary, an analyst at Investec, who rates the shares a buy, said the return of cash had been flagged, but ""should nonetheless be welcomed by shareholders"".An extraordinary general meeting will be held on February 20 to approve the special dividend. It will be paid on February 29. At the same time the shares will be consolidated, with investors receiving 67 new shares for every 74 they hold, with the aim of leaving the retailer's share price, EPS and dividend per share largely unaffected by the special dividend payment.Charles Nichols at Landsbanki described the special dividend and buyback as ""a statement of confidence in a difficult retail environment"". Nevertheless, he said there were still question marks over the outlook for the core WH Smith chain, and rates the shares a hold.(Source: Guardian)