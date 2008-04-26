No country has right to limit Iran’s nuclear work: Zimbabwean ambassador

TEHRAN -- No country in the world has the right or ability to stop or limit the Iranian nation from utilizing nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Zimbabwean Ambassador to Tehran Nicholas D Kiti Kiti said here on Thursday.

Zimbabwe fully supports Iran’s right to a peaceful use of nuclear technology, and is totally opposed to any unilateral sanctions against the country, Kiti Kiti said in an interview with the Mehr News Agency.Following is an excerpt of the interview:Q: Would you talk about the background of Iran-Zimbabwe relations?A: Relationship between Iran and Zimbabwe existed even at the time when the Islamic Revolution was taking place. At that time the people in Zimbabwe were still engaged in their own revolution, which was finished in 1980, one year after your revolution. One of our revolutionary leaders came to Tehran to confer with Imam Khomeini, and we received a lot of sympathy and support, morally, from our Iranian ally. When the war between Iran and Iraq broke out, the Zimbabweans remained supportive of the Islamic Republic. Consequently we have never had diplomatic relations with Iraq. All through the war we supported Iran at the United Nations and through the Non-Aligned Movement. When peace was restored, there were a lot of high-level visits between the officials of the two countries. President of Zimbabwe has invited President Ahmadinejad and this is an indication that there is a lot of political cooperation between the two countries.Q: How can relations improve?A: We have taken many steps to strengthen the relationships. We give political support to each other. Zimbabwe is unequivocal and totally opposed to any unilateral sanctions imposed The Islamic Republic of Iran by the United States. Zimbabwe fully supports the right of Iran to the peaceful use of nuclear technology. There is no country in the world that has the right and could stop and limit the Iranian nation from achieving and utilizing nuclear technology.Q: What are the crises faced by Zimbabwe?When we liberated our country in 1980 and raised our flag, the British still remained in our land and mines. We took our country back in 2000, and that is the beginning of the struggle. It is a struggle for us to get our minerals back; it is a struggle to get back our land.Zimbabwe is struggling with imperialism like Iran is fighting imperialism. In 2000 we changed the constitution; the previous constitution was presented by the British, and prevented us from doing anything about our lands. We had to buy all the land from its British owner. We changed the constitution, and now Britain has to pay for all the land it holds in Zimbabwe. That was the beginning of independence, and the beginning of the sanctions too. They put many serious economic sanctions on Zimbabwe. So, the second crisis faced by this country is economic crisis, which has risen from the sanctions. Zimbabwe is not allowed to receive any money from the world banks. Now the British strategy is to isolate Zimbabwe in the same manner as the U.S. is trying to isolate Iran.Q: There is a struggle between China and the U.S. over Africa. Can this mean that the crises in many African countries mostly originate from the struggle between the superpowers over Africa’s resources?A- During the cold war the crisis in Africa was created by the superpowers. But the crisis now is because of the unipolar world. It is not the conflict between powers anymore. Currently China is becoming a superpower, and it needs resources. Whatever it gets, it means the United States will get less of that. Whatever China gains, the U.S. loses. So there is that competition between China and the U.S. over Africa. But the U.S. has no right to judge China.After experiencing sanctions from the West, we developed what we call a “look east policy”. We have changed all our relations. We altered our way from the Western countries towards China, Russia, Malaysia, India, and Iran. So these are our new economic allies.Q- How does the election system work in Zimbabwe?A- In many African countries, including Kenya, the government receives money for elections from Britain or the European Union, and they have to conduct the elections the way they want it. But Zimbabwe runs its own elections. We are poor, we are under sanctions, but we are very proud of this. We do not think that our enemies should come and watch our election. So our election is observed by our friends such has Iran and Russia