IISS: Israel has sizeable N-arsenal

TEHRAN (Press TV) -- The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) has affirmed in a report that Israel has a 'sizeable' nuclear arsenal.

The report stated that Israel was considered to be a “de facto nuclear power with an advanced and sizeable arsenal,” even though the regime had never itself acknowledged openly its nuclear-weapons status, DPA reported.“The fundamentals of Israel's nuclear capabilities and policies, though never officially confirmed, are accepted as fact throughout the world,” the IISS stated.Israel is widely beleived to have more than 200 nuclear warheads.The report shows that in the 11 months between February 2006 and January 2007, at least 13 countries in the Middle East announced new or revived plans to pursue or explore civilian nuclear energy.