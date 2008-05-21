Art news in brief

First volume of Sacred Defense Encyclopedia unveiled

TEHRAN -- The first volume of the Encyclopedia of Sacred Defense was unveiled during a ceremony on Tuesday.The project, whose goal is to compile a comprehensive reference about the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, was launched in 1993 by the Foundation for Preservation and Publication of the Sacred Defense Works and Values.The project’s editor-in-chief is Hassan Rasuli.The encyclopedia editors are grouped into specialized teams focusing on military issues, geography, political science, martyrs and figures, and culture and art.“Mozart in China” goes on screen at Hamedan festivalTEHRAN -- “Mozart in China” by Bernd Neuburger will be screened at the 22nd Hamedan International Film Festival for Children and Young Adults.A joint production of Austria and China, the film narrates the story of two ten-year-old boys from Salzburg who travel to an island in southern China and try to save a Chinese queen.Over 20 animations from the Netherlands will also be screened during the festival which will run from June 21 to 25.Italian festival honors Iran’s “Bald Champion”TEHRAN -- Iranian puppet show “Bald Champion” was awarded at the International Festival of Puppet and Figures which was held in Cervia, Italy from May 7 to 11.Directed by Fahimeh Mirzahosseini, the puppet show was performed by Iranian theater troupe Apple Tree.The troupe participated in last year’s edition of the festival and donated one of their Mobarak puppets to the International Puppet Museum in Palermo, Italy..