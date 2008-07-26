Iran, Colombia ink geological, mining MOU

TEHRAN – The Geological Survey of Iran (GSI) and the Colombian Mining and Geological Survey signed an MOU here on Saturday to expand their cooperation in geological and mining fields.

Mohammad-Taqi Korehei the director of Iran’s GSI inked the MOU with Colombian delegation in a bid to enhance mutual geological ties and to benefit from Iranian expertise in the field.The accord contains preparing geological, geochemical, and geophysical maps in the scale of 1:100,000 and conducting air geophysical survey through magnetometric and radiometric methods.