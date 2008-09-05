BEIJING -- Iranian disabled athletes are looking for eagerly their president’s visit to the Beijing Paralympics.

President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad will attend the Paralympic opening ceremony that will takes place at Bird's Nest today.“President Ahmadinejad is scheduled to attend the opening ceremony on September 6,” Iranian embassy spokesman Mahmoud Rezvani said.Powerlifter Kazem Rajabi, two-time Paralympic gold medalist, said,” I am so happy to see Ahmadinejad in Beijing. We will be inspired with his presence at the competitions. This is for the first time that one of the Iranian presidents will attend the Paralympic Games.”The 13th Paralympics are scheduled to open at 8:00 p.m. (local time) today in the National Stadium, known as the “Bird's Nest”. Around 4,000 athletes worldwide will compete in 20 events at the Games which run till Sept. 17.