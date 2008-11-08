Iran’s food, agro industry exhibition kicks off in Tajikistan

DUSHANBE -- An exhibition on Iran’s food industry and agricultural sector kicked off in Dushanbe on Saturday, announced an Iranian Embassy official.

According to IRNA, in the opening ceremony of the expo, Parviz Samadi said that Iran-Tajikistan annual trade volume has increased to $250 million from $150 million.The expo will showcase the products and achievements of 22 Iranian companies as well as four other companies from China, India, Afghanistan, and Italy.The companies will display their products including agricultural equipment and machinery, seeds, chemical fertilizers, pesticides, dates, milk powder, dairy products, and other foodstuffs at the five-day fair.