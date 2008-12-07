UN slams settler violence in Hebron

UNITED NATIONS (AFP) -– The UN Security Council has slammed the rampage by Israeli hardliners against Palestinians in Hebron but welcomed the eviction of Jewish settlers from a disputed compound in the West Bank city.

After meeting at the request of Arab UN ambassadors, the 15-member council issued a non-binding statement late Friday that ""welcomed Israel's evacuation of settlers from the compound in Hebron on December 4"".It also ""condemned the resulting settler violence, including against Palestinian civilians and property"".Council members urged ""respect for the rule of law without discrimination or exception and welcomed the efforts of the Israeli and Palestinian security services to restore calm.""In a letter sent earlier on Friday to Croatia's UN Ambassador Neven Jurica, who chairs the council this month, Egyptian Ambassador Maged Abdelaziz said that the UN Arab group ""expresses its grave alarm at the recent escalation of Israeli settler violence, harassment, intimidation and provocation against Palestinian civilians.""The Arab ambassadors urged the council to ""take the necessary measures to prevent further escalation of violence and deterioration of the situation on the ground in the Occupied Palestinian Territory which could have serious implications on the already-fragile peace process.""Israeli security forces meanwhile braced for more violence after the rampage by Jewish hardliners against Palestinians in retaliation for the eviction of settlers from the Hebron compound.The entire southern West Bank was declared a closed military zone to prevent Israelis from converging again on the flashpoint city where a mob of Jewish extremists on Thursday shot and wounded three Palestinians, hurled rocks at others and torched homes, fields and cars.Dozens of young Palestinians burned tires and hurled rocks at an Israeli military position in Hebron on Friday and soldiers responded by firing teargas while in Gaza City, about 2,000 Palestinians took part in a Hamas-led protest against the settler violence.Right-wing Israelis have vowed to exact revenge for Thursday's forcible eviction of some 250 settlers from the house that had come to symbolize hardliners' determination to fight for what they consider their God-given right to all the biblical land of Israel -- including Palestinian territories.CAPTIONA Palestinian house in flames after being attacked by settlers in the West Bank city of Hebron.