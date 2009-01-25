Transport ministry to inaugurate hundreds of projects

TEHRAN – Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Transportation will inaugurate 2,109 projects across the country during the Ten-Day Dawn (Feb. 1-10, marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution), the ministry’s public relations department announced here on Saturday.

Of the projects, 404 road construction, 1,102 asphalt coating, 57 lighting, 340 maintenance facilities, 120 removing accident-prone points, 31 airports revamping and standardizing, 27 ports expansion, and 20 meteorological projects are the most important ones, the Mehr News Agency reported