Majlis security committee meets Rafsanjani and losing candidates

TEHRAN - The presiding board of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee has held separate meetings with Expediency Council Chairman Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and defeated presidential candidates Mohsen Rezaii, Mir-Hossein Mousavi, and Mahdi Karroubi.

The board members met Karroubi on Thursday, Mousavi on Wednesday morning, and Rafsanjani on Wednesday afternoon, Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Alaeddin Boroujerdi told the ISNA news agency in an interview published on Friday. He did not give the time and date of the meeting with Rezaii.Boroujerdi said that in the two-hour meeting with Karroubi, the former parliament speaker said many things about the election and was critical of the way the election was conducted and stated that he “does not accept the results of the election” and also mentioned his call for the annulment of the election “but he did not say anything negative about the Guardian Council.”He said Karroubi made it clear that he believes the guidelines set by the Supreme Leader should be followed and complaints should be pursued through legal channels.Karroubi also expressed his opposition to any gatherings and street protests and his disapproval of the events that followed the election, the MP added.He went on to say that Karroubi insisted on “the important role of the Majlis as the main forum for defending the rights of the nation in regard to future developments and the future government.”Boroujerdi said Rafsanjani had the same concerns as Karroubi, adding, “Rafsanjani, as the chairman of the Assembly of Experts and also the (chairman of) the Expediency Council, was interested to play his role as one of the leading figures of the system.”Commenting on the 105-minute meeting with Mousavi, Boroujerdi said that the former prime minister insisted on the important status of the Supreme Leader and said he is on good terms with the Leader and that their families are longtime friends but added that he believes the election was not conducted in a proper manner and this is why he said the election results should be canceled.Mousavi also said he believes that the matter should be investigated through the system’s legal channels, he stated.However, Boroujerdi said he personally opposes the proposal to annul the presidential election.Explaining why the meetings were held, he said, “In regard to foreign countries’ unacceptable interference in Iran’s internal affairs, the committee believes the row over the election is a family dispute in the family of the Iranian nation and no country has the right to interfere in Iran’s internal affairs and all our national figures oppose such interference.”Boroujerdi also said the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee will continue talks with other figures, and if necessary with the same people, and the parliamentary committee will inform the media of the outcome of the meetings.