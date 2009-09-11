Aging and seeking work in South Korea

SEOUL (New York Times) — At the Coex Convention Center in southern Seoul, a site best known for sleek business exhibitions, Kang Dal-soo, 76, joined the rush to check out the “silver job fair” offering 2,000 private-sector and 4,700 public -sector jobs for retirees.

“It seems I need to learn text-messaging in order to deliver flowers,” Mr. Kang said anxiously after an interview at a courier company’s booth. He wanted to work — even though flower delivery was not his ideal career — but he was worried about having to master a new technology at his age and wondered if he would be able to keep the job even if he got it.Silver job fairs, established to find jobs for people aged 60 and over, have mushroomed across South Korea in the past year as part of a government effort to assist a rapidly growing population of older Koreans adrift in a changing society.Until recently, the notion of the elderly having to look for jobs did not cross the minds of South Koreans, and certainly not those of the elderly themselves. Confucian tradition held that adult children should take primary responsibility for the care of their aging parents, who would enjoy respect and status as sovereigns of the household.But this practice is crumbling under the weight of longer life spans and changes in family structure, and many Koreans are entering this stage of their lives unprepared. A government survey released in July found that fewer than 27 percent of Koreans 60 and older had made any provision for their post-retirement years beyond investing in their children’s education.Now, many of these older Koreans are dismayed to find themselves dependent on children, more likely in cramped urban settings, with very different priorities. If adult children are willing to take in elderly parents, these days they often make clear that they expect those parents to contribute to household chores and look after the grandchildren, prospects that can make the parents think twice about moving in.According to the National Statistics Office, 48.3 percent of South Koreans 65 and older were living with their children in 2007, compared with 72.4 percent in 1990.The government is scrambling now to fill the gap in support, and the elderly are responding. This year there has been an average of three applications for every job offered at the fairs, compared with 1.5 in previous years.“The custom of taking care of older parents may have been a factor in the lagging development of a social safety net for the elderly,” said Mo Sun-hee, a professor of social welfare at Kongju National University.A government pension system, financed in part by employee contributions, was introduced in 1988 for retirees over 60. But only 28 percent of the working population is covered. Many Koreans of that age, like farmers, never held jobs that qualified for such pensions. For those who did, many are not receiving the monthly allowance — which averages less than 240,000 won, or $193 — because they chose to take their pension in a lump sum at retirement. Stories abound of senior citizens losing those payments in failed attempts at entrepreneurship.In 2004, the national government ordered the National Pension Service to start trying to find jobs for the elderly. By 2006, the project was made permanent, overseen by a new, independent body called the Korea Labor Force Development Institute for the Aged. Job placements rose from around 30,000 in 2004 to more than 83,000 in 2006 and 196,000 in the first half of this year.Despite that progress, there still are not enough openings for elderly job seekers. So local governments have been creating publicly financed “silver jobs,” like chaperons for children returning home from late-night cram schools, gas station attendants, opinion survey interviewers and wedding officiators.Then they urged potential private employers to set up booths at silver job fairs. The national government subsidizes the private companies that hire older people and pays half the 200,000 won in monthly wages for each person employed by the public sector.At the Seoul silver jobs fair, desperation was in the air as 30,000 or so senior citizens crowded the booths exploring openings for work most had never expected they would need.Han Teresa, a job placement counselor who had helped organize the fair, described a man in his early 70s who had flopped down on a chair in front of her. “He said, ‘I thought I’d die a few years after I retired. I never believed I’d be alive for another 10 years or so.”’He demanded that Ms. Han get him a job because his monthly pension payments were too meager and his children only occasionally gave him a little pocket money, she said.Lee Eun-seok, 77, who had applied for a job as a garbage sorter, said, “I hope my daughter-in-law asks us to live with them soon.” Her eldest son and his wife had been citing the lack of a spare bedroom for the delay, she said.But her husband, Han Chul-soo, 78, fears that none of their four sons will ever invite them to move in with them. And so he joined his wife at the fair doing what was once the unthinkable, looking for a job.Nam Su-hyun, 30, had come to the job fair to submit resumes for his 63-year-old father, who had objected that he would lose face if he had to do so himself.“I want my father to work rather than just moping at home,” he said