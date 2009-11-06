Norman to miss Australian Open

Greg Norman has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open after failing to recover from shoulder surgery as quickly as hoped.

The 54-year-old has also been forced to pull out of his own tournament, the Shark Shootout in Florida, because of his fitness problems.The two-time Open champion was expected to be one of the leading draws for the Australian Open which takes place at the NSW Golf Club in Sydney from December 3-6.Norman had signed a three-year appearance deal to play the tournament, but has now withdrawn after being advised by his doctors not to play competitive golf again this year.(Source : Skysports)