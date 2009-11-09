Literati to commemorate Nima Yushij

TEHRAN -- Cultural figures and poets will get together to commemorate the name and memory of Iran’s father of blank verse, Nima Yushij, in his birthplace of Yush on November 12.

Cultural officials of Mazandaran Province are scheduled to make speeches at the ceremony, said an official from the Provincial Office of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mansur Ali-Asghari.Poetry recitation, presenting articles on Nima’s poetry as well as a photo exhibit in Nima’s house are also arranged for the one-day ceremony, he remarked.Ali Esfandiari, known as Nima Yushij was born in 1896 in the village of Yush, Mazandaran Province.It was Nima Yushij who took revolutionary measures to establish a new perspective in Persian poetry. He began writing poetry when he was a high school student, and the person who encouraged him to improve his versification, was one of his teachers, Nezam Vafa (1883-1960), himself a lyric poet.Nima composed his first poem at the age of 23 under the title “The Pale Story”. Years later he composed “Myth”.He also collaborated with Sadeq Hedayat and Mohammad-Zia Hashtrudi in a music magazine and composed several other collections of his poetry in those years. Nima was suffering from pneumonia when he died in Tehran. His body was later transferred to Yush and was buried in the courtyard of his house.What made Nima Yushij a great, powerful guru for the young poets of his time were his innovations in the form and style of his poetry rather than its content.