Hossein Ojaghi (born in 1975, Tehran) is a renowned Iranian wushu athlete who is a credit to Iran’s martial arts. He specializes in Sanshou, a competitive discipline of wushu.

The sport of wushu is both an exhibition and a full-contact sport; Sanshou is a fighting method influenced by traditional Chinese boxing.Ojaghi enjoys his unique style of fighting. Although he is undisputedly excellent at high kicks, he does not rely only on high techniques and manipulates a combination of shattering hand and foot blows to knock opponents out. He also utilizes grappling techniques in his matches.Hossein was born to a talented family of six children. There has been an inclination towards martial arts in his family. His brother, Mahdi, has won several titles in Sanshou. His other brother has also gained some achievements in boxing.This outstanding sportsman is a success in all dimensions of life including personal and educational aspects. He holds an M.A. in physical education management.He was brought up in Shahr-e Ray. Shahr-e Ray is a southern satellite city of Tehran and is considered as the cradle of sportsmanlike-behaved athletes.This precious champ has gained many invaluable medals for Iran. He reached the zenith of his career in the most recent World Wushu Championship in Canada in 2009, where he snatched the gold with his astonishing performance as the Iran’s team captain.In the event, he with his charismatic leadership led the team to the second place. His brilliant performance touched up by a clear sense of maturity made all sports experts praise him.He is an all-round athlete who began his sports career with gymnastics at the age of eight. Then at the age of 12, he turned to kan zen ryu karate and trained regularly under the supervision of his first coach, Nik Ravesh.After the first kickboxing club was set up in his neighborhood, he enrolled there and practiced this style of fighting which has many techniques in common with Sanshou.In 1993 he made the acquaintance of late Feriedoun Maleki, one the most prominent figures of Iran’s martial arts.Ojaghi holds that his sports personality has taken shape influenced tremendously by this legendary master of martial arts.“Everything I know about martial arts’ techniques owes to Maleki,” Ojaghi said.He also pursued his boxing career under Agha Mohammadi.In addition to official events, he felt it is necessary to take part in the professional competitions. To satisfy this internal urge, he participated in some professional competitions such as K1 and was successful.His glittering career features 15 medals in World Wush Championship, Asian Games, and the Olympic Games.He is among ten top athletes of Iran over the past 10 years