Gazprom group to invest $2bn in Iraq

MOSCOW (Trade Arabia) -- A consortium led by Russian oil firm Gazprom Neft will invest $2 billion in developing the Iraqi oilfield it won at a weekend auction and expects to pump the first crude from Badrah within three years.

Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, plans to book some of the reserves at Badrah and to reach full production of 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) within six to seven years of signing the contract, a company executive said.“Two levels of output are defined for this field. We expect to reach initial commercial production of 15,000 bpd in three years,” Boris Zilbermints, Gazprom Neft’s deputy chief executive for exploration and production, said.“We should reach the level of 170,000 bpd within six to seven years of signing the contract,” he said.An Iraqi oil ministry official on Wednesday said he expected Gazprom Neft to sign the initial deal on December 24.Iraq, emerging from the shadows of war, has deals on the table to raise oil capacity to 12 million bpd from 2.5m bpd today, a level that would eclipse second-ranked Russia and leave the country behind only Saudi Arabia.Gazprom Neft and partners - South Korean state-run firm Kogas, Malaysia’s Petronas and Turkish state-owned petroleum company TPAO - agreed to a remuneration fee of $5.50 per barrel in winning the rights to Badrah at the auction.Gazprom Neft, Russia’s fifth-largest oil producer, estimates the Badrah field’s reserves at two billion barrels. This could increase with further exploration, Zilbermints said.