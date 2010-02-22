Injured Parker misses another game for Spurs

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Reuters) - San Antonio point guard Tony Parker sat out of his team's 109-101 overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons Sunday due to a left hip injury.

Parker has been in and out of the line-up over the last 10 games due to a combination of foot, ankle and hip injuries.""He's got some problems,"" Spurs coach Gregg Popovich told the team's website (www.nba.com/spurs/).Parker is averaging 16.8 points per game and 5.9 assists this season for San Antonio, who are currently seventh in the Western Conference.