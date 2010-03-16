Firefighters extinguish over 90 blazes during fire festival

TEHRAN – Until the closing hour the Tehran fire department announced that firemen had put out over 90 fires during the fire festival in Tehran late Tuesday.

No major casualty was reported until the closing hour and only one fireman and three young persons were slightly injured and two fire engines were slightly damaged during fire-fighting operations.The traditional fire festival called Chaharshanbeh-Suri is celebrated on the last Tuesday night of the Iranian calendar year which starts on March 21.