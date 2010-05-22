Some Arab neighbors seeking to sow religious discord in Iran: ex-IRGC chief

TEHRAN - Tehran is closely watching the actions of a number of Persian Gulf Arab states who are seeking to sow religious discord and dissension in parts of Iran, former IRGC chief said on Saturday.

Despite Western attempts to encourage separatist movements in some parts of Iran, particularly in Sistan and Baluchestan province, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other security agencies have worked hard to defuse such conspiracies and improve security in those regions, Yaha Rahim Safavi told reporters.The noble people of Sistan have always remained loyal to their country and since the Islamic Revolution in 1979 they have backed IRGC efforts to fight separatist movements, explained Safavi, a top military advisor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.The IRGC has worked hard to provide the people in the region with adequate level of security, Safavi underlined.Currently the IRGC is making efforts to establish sustainable security in the region as a permanent strategy, he noted.As the Jundullah terrorist leader Abdolmalek Rigi has mentioned in his recent confessions the IRGC’s successful accomplishments in the region made foreign enemies feel alarmed, the general said.Rigi was arrested aboard a Kyrgyz airliner en route from Dubai to Kyrgyzstan on Feb. 23. He was detained on board the flight and the plane was forced to land at Bandar Abbas Airport.