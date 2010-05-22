Russia invites Poland to participate in Baltic NPP construction

MOSCOW (RIA Novosti) -- Russia has asked Poland to participate in the construction of the Baltic Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), Polish Minister of Infrastructure Cezary Grabarczyk said on Friday.

In late February, Russia started the construction of the two-unit Baltic Power Plant in its western exclave of Kaliningrad in a bid to combat an increasing energy crisis in the region. The first unit is to go into full production in 2016, with the second to follow in 2018.“Russia invited Poland to take part in the construction of the Baltic Power Plant and then, using the joint efforts of the Polish energy transportation, sell the energy to European markets,” Grabarczyk said during a press briefing in Moscow.According to the minister, Russia also offered its services on the construction of electrical power plants.“I think there are prospects in integrating our electrical networks to deliver energy to Poland,” the minister said.Earlier Russia requested private investors, including foreign ones, to participate in the operation of the Baltic NPP and sign long-term contracts on delivering energy.Private investment in the NPP is estimated to reach up to 49%, but the plant will remain state-controlled.The head of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, Sergei Kiriyenko, said active talks will be held with all interested investors throughout 2010.