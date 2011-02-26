Brazil narrowly beats Iran in futsal friendly
February 27, 2011 - 0:0
ISFAHAN – Brazil futsal team defeated Iran in a friendly once again.Brazil, who had defeated Iran 4-3 on Wednesday, barely overpowered the Persians 3-2 in Isfahan’s jam-packed Pirouzi hall on Saturday.
Alberto Silva (two goals) and Gomes scored for the Brazilian team and Ali-Asghar Kazemi and Afshin Kazemi scored for Iran.
“We lost to Brazil, but we could’ve won the match. These kinds of matches can help our players gain experience against a powerful team such as Brazil,” Iran futsal coach Hossein Shams said